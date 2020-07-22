1/1
Louise M. Schwoeppe
1926 - 2020
Mrs. Louise Mary Schwoeppe, nee Ruether, 94, Marthasville, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

She was born Feb. 25, 1926, in Dutzow, the daughter of Oscar and Angela, nee Ballmann, Ruether. Louise was united in marriage to Marvin John Schwoeppe April 8, 1951, in Dutzow. They celebrated 69 wonderful years together. Louise worked as a caregiver at the Emmaus Home in Marthasville. She and Marvin were very active members of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for many years. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and embroidery. She also loved gardening and taking care of her flowers. Her greatest joy came from caring for her children and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Louise was a loving wife, mother of seven, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her loving husband, Marvin; seven children, James Schwoeppe and wife Myrna, New Haven, Allan Schwoeppe and wife Teresa, Linda Schwoeppe, all of Marthasville, Dennis Schwoeppe and wife Linda, Krakow, Steven Schwoeppe, Donald Schwoeppe and wife Constance, all of Marthasville, and Joanne Kozemski and husband Mike, Krakow; siblings, Joan Heggeman and Bernice Borgerding, both of Marthasville; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Angela, and siblings, Jerome Ruether, Urban Ruether, Margaret Holtmeyer, Anna Marie Wessel and Thomas Ruether.

Visitation for Louise was held Wednesday, July 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville. A Mass was held Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Dutzow.

Burial followed at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations are preferred to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or the Marthasville Fire Department, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 East Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

The Schwoeppe family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Marthasville
16137 S. Hwy. 47
Marthasville, MO 63357
(636) 433-2827
