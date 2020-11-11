1/1
Lousetta M. Haley
1937 - 2020
Lousetta Marie Haley, nee Bakemeier, 83, Union, formerly of Ellisville, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Lousetta, daughter of the late Frederick Bakemeier and wife Wanda, nee Wells, was born April 21, 1937, in Fairfield, Ill. She received her education from the Rockwood School District. On May 12, 1952, she was united in marriage to Richard Henry Haley Sr. The couple made their home in Ellisville and moved to Union in 1998. Lousetta retired after a career at the Rockwood School District as a food services supervisor. Lousetta was a member of Central Baptist Church, Eureka.

Lousetta is survived by two sons, Donald Haley and wife Debbie, and Bruce Haley, all of Eureka; one daughter, Michele Schroeder and husband Mike, Union; daughter-in-law, Janice Haley, Pacific; eight grandchildren, Angie Trankler, Alicia Rau, Bruce Haley Jr., Jason Sparks, Christy Cooper, Stephanie Schroeder, Craig Haley and Kayla Thompson; 10 great-grandchilden, Trenton Trankler, Luke Trankler, Alex Trankler, Caleb Haley, Gavin Sparks, Grace Cooper, Carter Cooper, Aidan Haley, Madelyn Haley and Charlotte Thompson; one sister, Shirley Kendall, Springfield; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Haley Sr.; her parents; two sisters, Norma Fite and Clara Beinke; one son, Richard H. Haely Jr.; and two grandsons, Michael Sparks and Matthew Haley.

Funeral services were private.

The Haley family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 11, 2020.
