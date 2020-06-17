Lowell Rayford Burgess Sr., 95, Union, formerly of Antlers, Okla., departed this life in Union Friday, June 12, 2020.



Lowell was born in Antlers, Okla., March 18, 1925, the son of Henry Lathan Burgess, known to many as Lathan, and Emerine Venice, nee Manasco, known to most as Venice. On April 14, 1945, he was united in marriage to Noveline Laverne Martin and four children came to bless this union.



Lowell was a Christian and longtime member of Antlers Freewill Baptist Church, Antlers, Okla., where he served as a church deacon for about 60 years. He also had been a member of Hall Freewill Baptist Church and served as a deacon of that church as well. Lowell was currently attending Christ Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.



He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Lowell served in the Pacific Theatre during the war and spent a lot of his tour duty on Okinawa Iwo Jima. During his working career he owned and operated NAPA Auto Parts in Antlers, Okla., for about 20 years. Lowell also was a cattle rancher and farmer, and enjoyed caring for his livestock and keeping up his property. He was a very talented man who could fix or do just about anything. Lowell often said he received a degree in "Southern Engineering." He could add, subtract, multiply and divide in his head faster than most people can use a calculator. Woodworking was another of Lowell's hobbies and he was happy to have made beautiful cedar chests for his daughter, daughters-in-law and granddaughters. He also enjoyed playing dominoes and spending time with family and friends. Lowell was a kind and gentle man who loved caring for his family, and the love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever live in their hearts.



Lowell is survived by his wife, Noveline Burgess, Union, formerly of Antlers, Okla.; two sons, Terry Burgess and wife Kathleen, Antlers, Okla., and David Burgess and wife Alberta, Vinita, Okla.; one daughter, Dr. VeAnn Tilson and husband Pastor Dr. Jay, Union; one brother, Coy Burgess and wife Joyce, Antlers, Okla.; one daughter-in-law, Karen Burgess, Antlers, Okla.; former daughter-in-law, Sheila Burgess, Melissa, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great, great-great and great-great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by one son, Lowell Burgess Jr., known to many as Ray; parents, Henry and Venice Burgess; two brothers, Leon Burgess and Donald Burgess; and one sister, Alta Fullingim.



Funeral services were held Saturday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at Christ Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, St. Clair, with the Rev. Jay Tilson officiating, assisted by Mark Richardson.



Interment was held Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at Hall Cemetery in Antlers, Okla.



Memorials may be made to Antlers Freewill Baptist Church, Antlers, Okla.



The family entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, and Serenity Funeral Service, Antlers, Okla.





