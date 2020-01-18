|
|
Lt. Ronald Zeigler, 78, Marthasville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Ronald, son of the late Richard Arthur Zeigler and wife Maude Faye, nee Debo, was born Nov. 24, 1941, in Coffeyville, Kan. He received his education in Coffeyville, Kan., and graduated from Field Kinley High School in 1959. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy, from Nov. 3, 1960, to Oct. 24, 1964. He met Rosa Bundy in 1964, and they were united in marriage Oct. 8, 1966, at Calvary Baptist Church in Jennings. The couple made their home in Maplewood, and then purchased their first home in Hazelwood. They moved around the St. Louis area for many years. In 2000, Ronald and Rosa moved to Marthasville. Ronald graduated from the St. Louis Police Academy and began his distinguished career in Brentwood, in 1972. He was employed for 26 years with the Rock Hill Police Department, where he became known as the "Cal Ripken of Ticket Writing." Over the course of his career with Rock Hill, he wrote 150,000 tickets. In the mid-1980s, he pulled over Stan Musial and made quite an impression, so much so that in 1985, "Stan the Man" presented him with the State of Missouri Traffic Officer of the Year award. Ronald officially retired in 2009, but was called back several times until 2013.
Ronald was a member of the V.F.W., the N.R.A., and Faith Baptist Church in Washington. He was a devoted member of his church, serving as a deacon, member of the benevolence team and the security team. He also found time to volunteer in other areas of his community. Ronald volunteered with Loving Hearts Outreach, and delivered backpacks to the local schools for the Backpack Food Program. He also volunteered with the March of Dimes Bikers for Babies. Ronald was a proud member of the Kansas Delaware Tribe and served on the council and as a tribal leader. When Ronald had spare time, he could be found reading at the local Hardee's, drinking a cup of coffee. He enjoyed reading Westerns and sci-fi books. Ronald also was an avid animal lover, known for carrying treats to give to dogs in his neighborhood. He also enjoyed reading his Bible and spending time with his beloved family and grandchildren.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Rosa Zeigler, Marthasville; one daughter, Kameran Zeigler, Marthasville; two sons, Clayton Zeigler, St. Louis, and Brenton Zeigler, Washington; five grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Damanski, Omaha, Neb.; his twin brother, Donald Zeigler and wife Helen, Altmont, Ill.; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and nine siblings, Chester, Dale, Gale, John, Lionel, Philip and Pinkston Zeigler, Emma Lou Burget and Virginia Miller.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in St. Louis.
Burial, with full military honors, was in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Memorials may be given to BackStoppers.
The Zeigler family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 18, 2020