Lucas Phillip Schmidt was born Feb. 15, 1992, and passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
To know Lucas was to love Lucas. There were not many moments that you wouldn't hear his infectious laugh or see him smiling. He touched so many lives and truly amplified the goodness in everyone. He made so many great friends at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, where he participated in theater, specifically his big role as Charlie in the school production of "Willy Wonka," and football. He went on to obtain his Applied Science degree in tourism and hospitality management from Stephens Institute of Business and Arts. Lucas was one of a kind. His fire for life will continue to burn in each and every person who loved him. He was everything this world needed, and more.
Lucas is survived by his parents, Charles Schmidt Jr. and Pamela Schmidt; his brother and sister, Bryce and Kaprise Schmidt; and his paternal grandparents, Charles Schmidt Sr. and Arlene Schmidt. Lucas also leaves behind three uncles, Eric Bosco-Schmidt, Tony Bosco-Schmidt and Timothy Williamson; his aunt, Sandra Williamson; and his five cousins, who he cared deeply about, Elisha Williamson, Amanda Williamson, Jacob Williamson, Maya Bosco-Schmidt and Tyler Bosco-Schmidt. Lucas will be deeply missed by all of his friends and extended family.
A memorial visitation for Lucas will be held at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to be made to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, in honor of Lucas.
The Schmidt family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 4, 2019