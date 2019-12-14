|
Lucille E. Peters, nee Grob, 87, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at DeGreef Hospice House, St. Louis.
Lucille, daughter of the late Herbert Grob and wife Amanda, nee Meyer, was born Nov. 27, 1932, in Owensville.
Lucille is survived by three children, Nancy Marasa and Paul, Florrisant, James Peters and Kim Eversole-Blackwell, Warrenton, and David Peters and Christy Wulff, Defiance; one sister, Alean Andrae and husband Randall, Marthasville; three grandchildren, Anthony and Kristen Peters, both of Defiance, and Christopher Rimmey, Washington; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Peters; one son, Ronald Grob; and her parents.
Visitation was held Thursday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment followed at St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Lucille adored all cats, and especially her two special kitties, Buster and Kit. In her memory, donations are appreciated to the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 14, 2019