The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille E. Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille E. Peters Obituary
Lucille E. Peters, nee Grob, 87, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at DeGreef Hospice House, St. Louis.

Lucille, daughter of the late Herbert Grob and wife Amanda, nee Meyer, was born Nov. 27, 1932, in Owensville.

Lucille is survived by three children, Nancy Marasa and Paul, Florrisant, James Peters and Kim Eversole-Blackwell, Warrenton, and David Peters and Christy Wulff, Defiance; one sister, Alean Andrae and husband Randall, Marthasville; three grandchildren, Anthony and Kristen Peters, both of Defiance, and Christopher Rimmey, Washington; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Peters; one son, Ronald Grob; and her parents.

Visitation was held Thursday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

Interment followed at St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Lucille adored all cats, and especially her two special kitties, Buster and Kit. In her memory, donations are appreciated to the Franklin County Humane Society.

Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Download Now