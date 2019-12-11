Home

Lucille Peters Obituary
Lucille Peters Funeral Will Be Thursday
A funeral service for Lucille Peters, 87, Washington, will be Thursday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Peters died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, James Peters and Kim Eversole-Blackwell, Warrenton, and David Peters and Christy Wulff, Defiance; one daughter, Nancy Marasa and husband Paul, Florissant; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 11, 2019
