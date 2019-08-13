Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Lyndell Gumpenberger Obituary
A funeral service for Lyndell Gumpenberger, 83, Union, will be Saturday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gumpenberger died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Carl "Skip" Gumpenberger, Union; two daughters, Melinda cash, Union, and Deanna Howard and husband Donn, Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 13, 2019
