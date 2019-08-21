|
Lyndell Gumpenberger, nee Moman, 83, Union, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Lyndell, daughter of the late Walter Moman and wife Ruth, nee Tanner, was born Oct. 31, 1935, in Caruthersville. Lyndell received her education in
Caruthersville,
and graduated from Caruthersville High School in 1953. Lyndell was united in marriage to Carl Gumpenberger Jan. 17, 1954, at First Baptist Church in Union. The couple made their home in Union, and four children were born to this union. She worked as a real estate agent for many years, and owned and operated Lyndell's Treasures on Main Street, a resale shop in Union. Lyndell loved the Lord and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, boating, and especially her antiques.
Lyndell is survived by two daughters, Melinda Cash, Union, and Deanna Howard and husband Donn, Lonedell; one son, Carl "Skip" Gumpenberger, Union; four grandchildren, Danny Cash, Jackie Tobben, Lesley Lawyer and Christopher Meyer II; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Kasmann and Brenda Gluck, both of Union; two brothers, Ray Moman and wife Carol, California state, and Frank Moman, Doniphan; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, June 22, 2018; one son, Randy; one granddaughter, Dawn Gumpenberger; one grandson, Shane Gumpenberger; her parents; and three sisters, Cecelia Spohn, Debbie Lewis and Dorinda Moman, in infancy.
Visitation was held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a funeral service following at 4 p.m.
Burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Friends of Kids with Cancer, in honor of Henry Tobben, www.friendsofkids.com/donate.-html or Williams Syndrome Association in honor of Lane Meyer, www.williams-syndrome.org.
The Gumpenberger family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 21, 2019