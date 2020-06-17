Lynn D. Voss
1961 - 2020
Lynn D. Voss, 58, New Haven, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Lynn was born Sept. 11, 1961, in Washington, the son of Donald Voss and wife Rose Marie, nee Owens. On Aug. 27, 1984, he was united in marriage to Lynette Meyer at St. Joseph Church in Neier. Lynn was the manager at Voss Market in Beaufort.

Among his survivors are his wife Lynette Voss, New Haven; parents, Donald and Rose Voss, Beaufort; three children, Canaan Voss Birke and husband Steven, Bronwen Voss Birke and husband Josh, and Mika Voss, all of Union; six siblings, Lori Brandt and husband Dean,

Sullivan, Donna Yarbrough and husband Dan, Kansas City, Kristin Fisher and husband Toby, Washington, Stan Voss, Doug Voss, both of Beaufort, and Steven Voss, Strain; grandchildren, Sutton and Nathaniel Birke, and Blake, Chantz, Josh and Mylee Voss; mother-in-law, Carolyn Meyer, Marthasville; other relatives and many friends.

Lynn was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Larry Meyer.

Visitation was held Monday, June 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Washington.

Memorial donations can be made to the Memorial Fund for Lynn Voss, in care of United Bank of Union, P.O. Box 500, Union, MO 63084.

The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 17, 2020.
