Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Lynn Hardesty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn K. Hardesty


1970 - 2019
Lynn K. Hardesty Obituary
Lynn K. Hardesty, nee Smith, 49, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Washington.

Lynn, daughter of the late Richard Smith and wife Hiteko, nee Hanbusa, was born Aug. 1, 1970, in Rockyford, Colo. On Sept. 10, 1994, Lynn was united in marriage to Chris Hardesty in San Diego, Calif.

Among her survivors are her husband, Chris Hardesty, Washington; three children, Christian Hardesty, Tampa, Fla., Kyra Hardesty and Cory Hardesty, both of Washington; fathers-in-law, Fred Hardesty, Union, Curtis Gaddy, Litchfield, Ill., and Greg Groesch, Union; mother-in-law, Mary Groesch, Union; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Lisa Huie and husband Joel, Belleville, Ill., Crystal Hanks and husband Brian, Ste. Genevieve, Isaac Gaddy, House Springs, Lynndel Zimmerman and husband Shanean, St. James, Chelle Coats and husband Rodney, Carol Hardesty, and Sydni Filla and husband Nick, all of Union; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and mother-in-law, Janice Hardesty.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, from noon to 2 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MS Society.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 24, 2019
