|
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Memorial Mass
Monday, May 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Washington, MO
Lynn M. Cook Obituary
Lynn M. Cook, nee Swoboda, 66, Washington, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.

Lynn, daughter of the late Jerome Swoboda and wife Arlean, nee Haberberger, was born July 20, 1952, in Washington. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, cooking for family, reading, family gatherings, hiking, kayaking and time with family, especially her nieces, nephews and greatnieces and -nephews.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Roger Cook, Washington; two children, Joe Cook and Tim Cook, both of Arcata, Calif.; three siblings, Marilyn Traffas, Jane Newton and husband Morris "Newt," Washington, and John Swoboda and wife Monica, St. Louis; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Warren Swoboda.

A memorial Mass will be held Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington, with a reception to follow, location to be announced.

Interment will be private.

Memorial donations are appreciated to the St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 22, 2019
