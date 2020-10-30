1/
Mable L. Scego
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mable's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A celebration of life memorial for Mable Louise Scego, nee Beste, 79, Washington, will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 218 in Washington.
A private interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Mrs. Scego passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, Danny Scego and wife Marsia, and Dwayne Scego and wife Tracy, all of Washington; two daughters, Crystal Tobben and husband John, and Carolyn Maschmann and husband Tim, all of Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved