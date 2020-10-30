A celebration of life memorial for Mable Louise Scego, nee Beste, 79, Washington, will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 218 in Washington.

A private interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Mrs. Scego passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Danny Scego and wife Marsia, and Dwayne Scego and wife Tracy, all of Washington; two daughters, Crystal Tobben and husband John, and Carolyn Maschmann and husband Tim, all of Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



