Mable Louise Scego, nee Beste, 79, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Mable was born Dec. 10, 1940, in Krakow, to William and Theresa, nee Strubberg, Beste. Mable grew up in Krakow, and received her education at St. Gertrude Catholic School. She was united in marriage to Daniel Lawrence Scego, Sept. 27, 1959, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Krakow. The couple made their home in New Mexico while Daniel served his country in the U.S. Army, and then moved to Washington in 1962. Mable was employed at several factories in the Washington area, including Hazel Products. After retirement, Mable worked at the Union Senior Center in Union.
Mable was a kind, caring person with a loving heart and gentle spirit. She loved to cook and host holiday events for her family. She was a welcoming homemaker who enjoyed opening her home to family members and friends. She often spent her free time cleaning and decorating her home. Mable also loved to spend time with her grandchildren and would often take them to the park, go for a walk and teach them to craft. Mable loved to bake Christmas cookies with her family. She was a member of American Legion Post 218 Auxiliary and First Christian Church of Washington.
She is survived by two sons, Danny Scego and wife Marsia, and Dwayne Scego and wife Tracy, all of Washington; two daughters, Crystal Tobben and husband John, and Carolyn Maschmann and husband Tim, all of Washington; 14 grandchildren, Emily Hogan (Brad), Erin Scego, Elizabeth Swoboda, Khristina Post (Tony), Allissa Tobben (Jacob Meyer), Sarah Langford (Jeff), Jennifer Patterson (Brian), Lauren Hannah (Simmon), Lindsay Elbert (Ryan), Kristen Reitz (Tim), Justin Scego, Zachary Hoerstkamp (Megan), Samantha Voyles (Kenny), and Cody Manhart (Illiana); 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosemary Beste, Union, and Dottie Bonnarens and husband John, Krakow; two brothers, Dennis Beste and wife Lori, Union, and Ronnie Beste and wife Chris, Washington; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Vonbehren, New Haven, and Genie Overschmidt, O'Fallon; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Mable was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 59 years, Daniel Scego; her parents, William and Theresa Beste; four sisters, Mary Sanders, Doris "Jeanie" Baecker, Teresa Beste and Shirley Wade; two brothers, Harold and Henry Beste; and two nieces, Lisa Marie Beste and Sherry Gunn.
A celebration of life memorial will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, at American Legion Post 218, Washington.
A private interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Relay For Life
of Franklin County.
The Scego family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.