Madeline M. Dreiling


1958 - 2019
Madeline M. Dreiling Obituary
Madeline M. Dreiling (Recke), 61, Villa Ridge, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home.

On April 9, 1958 she was born to the union of Charles Recke and Helen (Whitehead) in St. Louis.

In 1976, Madeline graduated from Lutheran South in St. Louis.

Madeline was united in marriage to Roy Dreiling April 20, 1979 in St. Louis.

She was a former member of Ascension Lutheran Church, St. Louis.

She loved listening to music and traveling. Madeline also loved all animals, but most of all she loved her family.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Dreiling, Villa Ridge; two sons, Grant Dreiling, Pacific and Ryan Dreiling and wife Kate, Wentzville; her parents, Charles and Helen Recke, Wildwood; two brothers, Michael Recke, St. Louis and Mark Recke and wife Tracy, Wildwood; four grandchildren, Ryan, Grayson, Jaxson and Caden; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Madeline was preceded in death by one son, Cory Dreiling.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Visit www.midlawn.com for online register book.

In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to the or Autism Speaks.

Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019
