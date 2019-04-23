|
A funeral service for Manuel Eugene Elliott, 80, St. Clair, will be Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Haven of Rest Mausoleum, Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Saturday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Elliott died Sunday, April 21, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Elliott, St. Clair; three sons, Bill Elliott and wife Maureen, St. Louis, Manuel Lynn Elliott and wife Alverta, St. Clair, and Oscar Dee Elliott, Salem; one daughter, Linda Kelso, Texas state; three stepsons, Billy Hines and wife Tina, Guntersville, Ala., James Hines and wife Cindy, and Paul Hines and wife Amy, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 23, 2019
