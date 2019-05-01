Manuel Eugene Elliott, 80, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Washington.



Manuel was born June 28, 1938, in Ponder, the son of William Manuel Elliott and wife Hassel Lorene, nee Cates, known to all as Lorene. As a young man, he was blessed to have five children. On July 14, 1984, he was united in marriage to Deborah Diana Williams, and their families joined as one.



Manuel was a Christian and member of First Apostolic Church of Cuba, Mo. During his working career, he was employed in an aluminum foundry in the heat/treat department. His hobbies and interests included yard work and growing flowers. He enjoyed fixing things and doing woodworking, especially building shelves. He also had been restoring his 1986 Ford Lariat pickup truck. He was especially fond of his pet dachshund, Ronan. What meant most to him was time spent with family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever live in their hearts. Manuel is survived by his wife, Deborah Elliott, St. Clair; four children, Bill Elliott and wife, Maureen, St. Louis, Linda Kelso-Epstein and husband, Steven, Richardson, Texas, Manuel Lynn Elliott and wife Alverta, St. Clair, and Oscar Dee Elliott, Salem; his stepchildren, James Hines and wife Cindy, St. Clair, Billy Hines and wife Tina, Guntersville, Ala., and Paul Hines and wife Amy, St. Clair; three brothers, James Elliott and wife Nancy, St. Louis, Delmar Elliott and wife Priscilla, Richwoods, and William Elliott and wife Diana, St. Clair; three sisters, Mary Jane Smit, Mount Vernon, Ill., Linda Toenges and husband Terry, Park Hills, and Brinda Farmer and husband Jim, French Village; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; one uncle; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Elliott; his parents, William and Lorene Elliott; one brother, Earl Ray Elliott Sr., and one sister, Lillian Brown.



Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Matthew Warren officiating.



Entombment was in Crestview Memorial Park Haven of Rest Mausoleum, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to the family.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on May 1, 2019