Marcella G. Elbert
A funeral service for Marcella G. Elbert, nee Corbin, 67, Washington, will be held at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7
Interment will be in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.
Mrs. Elbert passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Elbert, Washington; three sons, Gregory Elbert, Washington, Keith Elbert and wife Dusti, and Ted Elbert and wife Melissa, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

Published in The Missourian on Dec. 4, 2020.
