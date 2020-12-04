A funeral service for Marcella G. Elbert, nee Corbin, 67, Washington, will be held at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7

Interment will be in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Mrs. Elbert passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Elbert, Washington; three sons, Gregory Elbert, Washington, Keith Elbert and wife Dusti, and Ted Elbert and wife Melissa, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store