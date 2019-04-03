|
A funeral service for Marcella Peters, 85, Beaufort, will be Wednesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Beaufort.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, April 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Peters died Saturday, March 30, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Schweissguth and husband Bob, Washington, and Carolyn "Sam" Lewis and husband John, St. Peters; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2019
