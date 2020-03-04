|
Marcia Lynn Suntrup, known to most as Marty, 55, St. Clair, departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her home.
Marty was born March 13, 1964, in Washington, the daughter of Theodore Michael Suntrup Jr., known to all as Bud, and wife Charlene Josephine, nee Monzyk.
Marty was a Christian and lifelong member of St. Clare Catholic Church in St. Clair. After high school, she furthered her education and obtained an associate degree as a laboratory technician. She was currently employed at Mercy Hospital Washington, having been there for about 15 years. She was proud to have served her country in the Army National Guard. Marty loved spending time outdoors, and gardening was one of her favorite pastimes. She enjoyed raising vegetables and growing beautiful flowers. She also was an avid reader. Marty enjoyed the companionship of her dogs, and was proud to say that they were both rescue dogs that she enjoyed taking care of. Although she had no children of her own, she loved her nieces and nephews dearly and spent as much time with them as she possibly could.
Marty is survived by five siblings, Linda Haskins, Mary Suntrup, Debra Busby and husband Frank, Paul Suntrup, and Glen Suntrup and wife Marshia, all of St. Clair; five nieces and nephews, Doug Suntrup and wife Samantha, Bellevue, Neb., Ashley Haskins, Lucas Haskins and fiancee Ellie, all of St. Clair, Ben Suntrup and wife Courtney, St. Peters, and Tony Busby and fiancee Shannah, St. Clair; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Charlene Suntrup; one brother, John Suntrup; and three nephews and one niece, Jesse and David Busby, Joseph and Heather Haskins.
Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair, with the Rev. Eric Kunz officiating.
Interment was in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Clare Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 4, 2020