Margaret A. Puryear

Margaret A. Puryear Obituary
A memorial service for Margaret A. Puryear, 71, Catawissa, was held Friday, Sept. 13, at noon at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment was in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation was Friday, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Puryear died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Howard Puryear, Catawissa; one son, Paul Puryear, Catawissa; one daughter, Christy Bousley, Fort Meyers, Fla.; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 13, 2019
