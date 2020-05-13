|
Margaret A. Thornhill, nee Fennessey, 95, Washington, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Margaret, daughter of the late Michael Fennessey and wife Anna, nee Feldmiller, was born July 24, 1924, in St. Albans. She received her education from Washington High School. On April 27, 1946, she was united in marriage to John Thornhill, in Webster Groves. Margaret was employed for many years at Miller's Dress Shop and La Belle's Dress Shop, in Washington.
Among her survivors are her son, Gary Thornhill and wife Debbie, Washington; daughter, Beverly Huff and husband Patrick, Pacific; six grandchildren, Clayton Thornhill and wife Beth, Clinton Thornhill, Christa Horn and husband Scott, Suzzie Schweigert and husband Dean, Sally Mayfield and husband Dustin, and Katie Meador and husband Joe; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thornhill; her parents; brother, John Michael Fennessey; sister, Virginia Hurt; and longtime friend, Charles Quertemes.
A private family service will be held Wednesday, May 13, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Labadie. Memorial donations can be made to the Friends of Old Bethel.
The Thornhill family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 13, 2020