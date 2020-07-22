1/1
Margaret J. Lawrence
1925 - 2020
Margaret June Lawrence, nee Blankenship, 95, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

She was the daughter of Harvey and Mable, nee Mesger, Blankenship, born March 19, 1925, in Strain. She went to Sullivan High School, where she met Claude Clinton Lawrence. They were married Nov. 6, 1943, in Sullivan. They lived and raised their family in Labadie. They belonged to Labadie United Methodist Church where they enjoyed doing volunteer work for the church and community. They purchased their first house in November 1975 and moved to Washington. After her dear husband passed away in March 1978, she went to work in the housekeeping department at Mercy Hospital in September 1978, and retired Dec. 31, 1998, after 20 years of service. She moved to Brooking Park Nursing Home in Chesterfield, May 29, 2011, where she currently lived. June really enjoyed and was wonderful at sewing, quilting, cooking, baking, canning, cleaning, gardening and taking care of her house/lawn. But one of her most favorite things was spending time with her beloved family.

June was preceded in death by her dear husband, Claude; her parents; infant sister, Marie Joyce Blankenship; sister, Maxine Jewell, nee Blankenship, Phillips; infant daughter, Cynthie Joyce Lawrence; and son, Rodney Dean Lawrence. She was also preceded in death by other brothers- and sisters-in-law.

June is survived by her daughters, Carol J. Branson, Washington, Cheryl J. Ruszkiewicz and Tom, Canton, Mich., and Connie J. Stinson and John, Oakville; son, Stanley C. Lawrence and Patty, Jefferson City; son, Rodney's companion, Nancy Brown, Kirkwood; brothers, Dewayne, Dale and Darrell Blankenship; sister, M. Joann Craig and Darrel; brother-in-law, V. Fritz Johanning; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Bethel Cemetery of Labadie or Friends of Old Bethel/Labadie Area?(please note Community Chapel on the memo line).

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
