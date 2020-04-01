|
Margaret "June" Lawrence, nee Blankenship, 95, formerly of Washington, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.
June was born March 19, 1925, in Strain, the daughter of Harvey and Mable, nee Mesger, Blankenship. She went to Sullivan High School, where she met Claude Clinton Lawrence. They were married Nov. 6, 1943, in Sullivan. They lived and raised their family in Labadie. They belonged to Labadie United Methodist Church, where they enjoyed doing volunteer work for the church and community. They purchased their first house in November 1975, and moved to Washington. After her dear husband passed away in March 1978, June went to work in the housekeeping department at Mercy Hospital in September 1978, and retired Dec. 31, 1998, after 20 years of service. She moved to Brooking Park Nursing Home in Chesterfield, May 29, 2011, where she currently lived.
June really enjoyed and was wonderful at sewing, quilting, cooking, baking, canning, cleaning, gardening, and taking care of her house and lawn. One of her most favorite things was spending time with her beloved family.
June is survived by her daughters, Carol J. Branson, Washington, Cheryl J. Ruszkiewicz and Tom, Canton, Mich., and Connie J. Stinson and John, Oakville; son, Stanley C. Lawrence and Patty, Jefferson City; son Rodney's companion, Nancy Brown, Kirkwood; brothers, Dewayne, Dale and Darrell Blankenship; sister, M. Joann Craig and Darrel; brother-in-law, V. Fritz Johanning; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
June was preceded in death by her dear husband, Claude; her parents; infant sister, Marie Joyce Blankenship; sister, Maxine Jewell, nee Blankenship, Phillips; infant daughter, Cynthie Joyce Lawrence; son, Rodney Dean Lawrence; and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Cemetery, Labadie,? or ?Friends of Old Bethel/Labadie Area(please note Community Chapel on the memo line).
Visitation, service and burial at Bethel Cemetery, Labadie, will be announced at a later date.
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, is handling all arrangements for the family.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 1, 2020