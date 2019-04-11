|
|
Marge E. "Tootie" Pherigo, 72, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Westminster, Md.
Tootie was born March 31, 1946, the daughter of Wilbur Troy Pherigo and wife Gladys V., nee Young. She had various jobs throughout her career, including service in the Missouri Army National Guard for 13 years, from 1979 to 1992.
Tootie loved watching mystery shows on TV, reading, crafting and crocheting, and was an accomplished seamstress. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Tootie is survived by her two sons, Edward (Louise) Buxton Jr. and Dallas Hoy; seven grandchildren, April (JR) Sellers, Becky (Nick) LaBruzzo, Sarah Stites, Dallas (Dawn) Hughes, Edward Hughes, Rosa Hoy and Alex Hoy; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry (Helen) Pherigo and Hal (Janie) Pherigo; one sister, MaryLou (Ray) Rainwater; nieces; nephews; many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother and one great-grandchild.
A private memorial service with full military honors, officiated by the Rev. Clifford Reynolds, was held Saturday, April 6, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Jonesburg.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 11, 2019