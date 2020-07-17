A funeral service for Margie Marie Watts, 94, St. Clair, will be Saturday, July 18, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visitation will be Friday, July 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Watts died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Joy Wilken and husband Ronnie, St. Clair, and Cheryl Stein, New York state; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store