Margie M. Watts
A funeral service for Margie Marie Watts, 94, St. Clair, will be Saturday, July 18, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Friday, July 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Watts died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Joy Wilken and husband Ronnie, St. Clair, and Cheryl Stein, New York state; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
