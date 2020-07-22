Margie Marie Watts, nee Flora, 94, St. Clair, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in St. Clair.



Mrs. Watts, daughter of the late Sam Flora and wife Myrtle (Hamilton), was born Nov. 11, 1925, in Moselle. On Feb. 15, 1942, she was united in marriage to Olen Watts, at Cove School House in Moselle. She was baptized Easter Sunday, April 19, 1936, at First Baptist Church in St. Clair, where she was a longtime member.



Mrs. Watts worked as a cook at the St. Clair School District for many years, until her retirement. She later went on to work at Burger King in St. Clair until the age of 80. In 2010, she won the Franklin County Senior Center Worker of the Year award.



She is survived by two grandchildren, Joy Wilken and husband Ronnie, St. Clair, and Cheryl Stein, New York state; three nieces, Jeanette Bruns and husband Leroy, St. Clair, June McKinney, and Ruth Ann Fresenberg and husband Ted, all of St. Louis; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.



Mrs. Watts was preceded in death by her husband, Olen Watts; one daughter, Carol Watts; her parents, Sam and Myrtle Flora; and nine siblings, Carl Flora, Virginia Flora, Goldie Flora, Hazel Flora, Alfred Flora, Sam Flora, Shelby Flora, Maxine Flora and Mary Lou Flora.



Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the funeral home.



Interment was at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



Memorial donations to the St. Clair Nursing Center Activities Funds are preferred.



Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.





