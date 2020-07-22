1/1
Margie M. Watts
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Marie Watts, nee Flora, 94, St. Clair, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in St. Clair.

Mrs. Watts, daughter of the late Sam Flora and wife Myrtle (Hamilton), was born Nov. 11, 1925, in Moselle. On Feb. 15, 1942, she was united in marriage to Olen Watts, at Cove School House in Moselle. She was baptized Easter Sunday, April 19, 1936, at First Baptist Church in St. Clair, where she was a longtime member.

Mrs. Watts worked as a cook at the St. Clair School District for many years, until her retirement. She later went on to work at Burger King in St. Clair until the age of 80. In 2010, she won the Franklin County Senior Center Worker of the Year award.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Joy Wilken and husband Ronnie, St. Clair, and Cheryl Stein, New York state; three nieces, Jeanette Bruns and husband Leroy, St. Clair, June McKinney, and Ruth Ann Fresenberg and husband Ted, all of St. Louis; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Mrs. Watts was preceded in death by her husband, Olen Watts; one daughter, Carol Watts; her parents, Sam and Myrtle Flora; and nine siblings, Carl Flora, Virginia Flora, Goldie Flora, Hazel Flora, Alfred Flora, Sam Flora, Shelby Flora, Maxine Flora and Mary Lou Flora.

Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the funeral home.

Interment was at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Memorial donations to the St. Clair Nursing Center Activities Funds are preferred.

Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved