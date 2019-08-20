Home

Margie Taylor Obituary
A funeral service for Margie Taylor, nee Bader, 86, Lonedell, will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Taylor died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Taylor and wife Jayne, St. Clair; two daughters, Susan Taylor, Lonedell, and Melissa Peterson and husband Ben, San Antonio, Texas; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 20, 2019
