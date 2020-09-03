1/
Marguerite "Etta" Hass
A funeral service for Marguerite "Etta" Howie Kinloch Hass, 93, Pacific, was held Thursday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment was in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
Visitation was Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. with an Eastern Star service at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hass died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, John "Tree" Hass and William "Billy" Hass; four daughters, Carol Ann Wagner, Margie Riddle and husband Jim, Mary Deaton and husband Robert, and Tammy Jane Walker; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
