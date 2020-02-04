|
A funeral Mass for Maria Garcia, 76, Union, will be Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a parish rosary at 2:45 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Garcia died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Santiago Garcia, Union; five daughters, Rose Garcia Hausmann and husband Kevin, Union, Mary Greve and husband Mike, Memphis, Tenn., Darlean Garcia, Washington, Beatrice Sheerin and husband Dan, Lemoore, Calif., and Virginia Smith, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 4, 2020