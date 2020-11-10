A graveside service for Marian Stinecipher, nee Clark, 90, O'Fallon, formerly of St. Clair, is Thursday, Nov. 12, at 12:45 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Mrs. Stinecipher passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

She is survived by one son, David Stinecipher and wife Cheryl, Sullivan; three daughters, Sherilyn Shipley and husband Jon, Vanburen, Ariz., Pamela Silvey and husband James, Hillsboro, and Lynette Price and husband Bruce, O'Fallon; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



