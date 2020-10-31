Marie Annette Busse, nee Blankenship, 71, Robertsville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.



Marie was preceded in death by her father, Carl Blankenship; her mother, Lillian Blankenship, nee Bair; her brother, Carl "Skeeter" Blankenship Jr.; her sister, Bonita Lucas, nee Blankenship; her mother- and father-in-law; grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins; other family members and friends.



Marie is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne Busse. Marie and Wayne were married 51 years, July 26, 2020. Marie was the mother of Kevin Busse and wife Sharon, Vicki Barfield, Tina Fennessey and husband Shawn, and Dawn Busse and fiance Wayne Wells. Marie was stepmother to Achim "Joe" Busse and wife Marsha, and family, Miekel Busse and wife Kim, and Henry Busse. Marie had seven grandkids, Jason Fennessey and girlfriend Alli, Megan Moffat and husband Jon, Tiffani Stephens, Taylor Stephens, Casey Bryant and husband Chad, Cody Fennessey and Seth Fennessey. Marie was great-grandmother to Lynnzey Stephens, Rheavin Bryant, Sadie Moffat, Blake Clark, Brodi Clark and Dominic Bryant.



Marie loved crafting, quilting, cooking and her flowers. Above all, she loved her family and friends.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pacific Eagles Small Hall, Pacific.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store