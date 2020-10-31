1/1
Marie A. Busse
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Annette Busse, nee Blankenship, 71, Robertsville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.

Marie was preceded in death by her father, Carl Blankenship; her mother, Lillian Blankenship, nee Bair; her brother, Carl "Skeeter" Blankenship Jr.; her sister, Bonita Lucas, nee Blankenship; her mother- and father-in-law; grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins; other family members and friends.

Marie is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne Busse. Marie and Wayne were married 51 years, July 26, 2020. Marie was the mother of Kevin Busse and wife Sharon, Vicki Barfield, Tina Fennessey and husband Shawn, and Dawn Busse and fiance Wayne Wells. Marie was stepmother to Achim "Joe" Busse and wife Marsha, and family, Miekel Busse and wife Kim, and Henry Busse. Marie had seven grandkids, Jason Fennessey and girlfriend Alli, Megan Moffat and husband Jon, Tiffani Stephens, Taylor Stephens, Casey Bryant and husband Chad, Cody Fennessey and Seth Fennessey. Marie was great-grandmother to Lynnzey Stephens, Rheavin Bryant, Sadie Moffat, Blake Clark, Brodi Clark and Dominic Bryant.

Marie loved crafting, quilting, cooking and her flowers. Above all, she loved her family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pacific Eagles Small Hall, Pacific.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Pacific Eagles Small Hall
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved