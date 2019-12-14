|
Marie A. Helmig, nee Begemann, 94, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Victorian Place, Owensville, with her family at her side.
Marie was born Oct. 12, 1925, in Washington, daughter of the late Arthur Begemann and wife Rose, nee Schroeder. In 1942, Marie was united in marriage to Victor Drewell. Victor was killed in the line of duty during World War II, in Cherbourg, France. In 1947, she married Stanton Easter, and later divorced. In 1961, Marie married for the last time to Huston Helmig. Huston preceded her in death July 20, 2014.
Marie was employed at Deb Shoe Company in Washington and at Meerschaum Pipe Company, also in Washington, as a younger woman, but was a homemaker for most of her life. It was a job she loved. She was an area resident since 1997 and was a member of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Cooper Hill. Marie was a kind and giving person, and a great cook. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, crocheting, bird watching and visiting the boats in Boonville. Marie loved to attend family gatherings where she could visit with her family. She was active in her church and belonged to the women's guild. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed tremendously by her family and friends.
Marie is survived by five children, Doris Meyer, Villa Ridge, Darlene Groene and husband Jim, Canaan, Gertrude Hyde and Rosely Farnsworth, both of Bland, and Mark Easter and wife Peggy, Fulton; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 20 great-greatgrandchildren; one brother-in-law, Harlan Begemann and wife Sharon, Hartselle, Ala.; one sister-in-law, JoAnn Begemann, as well as many extended family members and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marie was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Christine Schultz and Florence Groene; two step-granddaughters, Michelle Meyer and Judy (Helmig) Pratt; one grandson, Jamie Faulkner; one brother, Harold "Butch" Begemann; and one son-in law, Rudy Meyer.
Visitation for Marie will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Sassmann's Chapel, Bland. A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Van Lahmeyer officiating. An additional visitation will be held in the afternoon, from 2 to 3 p.m. at St. Johns U.C.C Mantel Church, Union. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Van Lahmeyer officiating.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Paul's U.C.C. Church or St. John's U.C.C. Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sassmann's Chapel, Bland, 573-646-3377, www.sassmannschapel.com.
Published in The Missourian from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019