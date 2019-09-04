Home

Immaculate Concept Catholic Ch
100 N Washington Ave
Union, MO 63084
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Union, MO
Marie Overschmidt Bunch


1923 - 2019
Marie Overschmidt Bunch Obituary
Marie Overschmidt Bunch, nee Berend, 95, formerly of Union, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, after a brief illness.

Marie was born to Thomas J. and Mary Magdelene, nee Miller, Berend, Sept. 14, 1923, in Kansas City, Kan. Marie was married to Edwin F. Overschmidt of Union, from 1942 to 1964, when Edwin passed away. They resided in Overland. In 1971, she married Warren Gene Bunch of St. Peters, living there until after his death in 2013. Marie moved to Ellisville in 2017, enjoying assisted living at Gambrill Gardens and Autumn View Gardens until her passing.

She was a very special aunt to many nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to her two husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Henry, Roy and Charles Berend, and Florence Berend Overschmidt.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Attn.: Office of Development, 232 South Woods Mill Road, P.O. Box 9501, Chesterfield, MO 63006-9982.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 4, 2019
