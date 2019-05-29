|
A funeral Mass for Marie Straatmann, 94, Union, will be Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union..
Mrs. Straatmann died Monday, May 27, 2019.
She is survived by one son, James Straatmann and fiancee Annette Green, Union; three daughters, Joan Weideman and husband Virgil, Union, Mary Leeker and husband Jim, Royse City, Texas, and Sara Kappelman and husband Eric, St. Charles; one son-in-law, Tom Briggs, Washington, daughter-in-law, Kimberlie Straatmann, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019
