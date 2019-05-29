Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:30 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Union, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Straatmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Straatmann

Obituary Flowers

Marie Straatmann Obituary
A funeral Mass for Marie Straatmann, 94, Union, will be Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union..
Mrs. Straatmann died Monday, May 27, 2019.
She is survived by one son, James Straatmann and fiancee Annette Green, Union; three daughters, Joan Weideman and husband Virgil, Union, Mary Leeker and husband Jim, Royse City, Texas, and Sara Kappelman and husband Eric, St. Charles; one son-in-law, Tom Briggs, Washington, daughter-in-law, Kimberlie Straatmann, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.