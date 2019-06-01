Marie Straatmann, nee Bartels, 94, Union, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019.



Marie, daughter of the late William Bartels and his wife Mary, nee Boehlein, was born Dec. 24, 1924, in St. Louis. She received her education at Immaculate Conception Grade School and graduated from Union High School in 1942. Marie was united in marriage to James Straatmann Aug. 28, 1948, at Immaculate Conception Church in Union. The couple made their home in Union and six children were born to this union. James and Marie owned and operated Jim's Distributing with Marie working as the bookkeeper while raising their family. She was an active volunteer after her retirement, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, Union Food Pantry and helping those in the nursing home attend church services. She also was a member of the Immaculate Conception Altar Sodality, the Elks Auxiliary and the American Legion Post #297 Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her volunteer work she had many hobbies. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, and needlework. She belonged to several card clubs. Marie enjoyed playing tennis and played until she was 80. She also was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. Marie spent many hours volunteering and enjoying her hobbies, but nothing compared to her time with family and attending their annual family reunions.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James; one daughter, Jane Briggs; one son, Mark Straatmann; parents; and one sister, Delores Carroll.



She is survived by three daughters, Joan Weideman and husband Virgil, Union, Mary Leeker and husband Jim, Royse City, Texas, and Sara Kappelmann and husband Eric, St. Charles; one son, James Straatmann and fianc^e Annette Green, Union; one son-in-law, Tom Briggs, Washington; one daughter-in-law, Kimberlie Straatmann, Union; 12 grandchildren, Scott (Buffy) Briggs, Kristen (Mike) Perriman, James Joseph (Theresa) Briggs, Morgan (Erik) Bush, David (Kelly) Leeker, Beth (Chris) Everett, James William (Elizabeth) Straatmann, Justin (Shanna) Straatmann, Alison, Alexand Emily Kappelmann, and Nathan Straatmann; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Rose Elli, Kirkwood; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union, with the Rev. Joe Post officiating.



Burial followed in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Immaculate Conception Church or School.



The Straatmann family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary