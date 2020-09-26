Marilyn Arline Plassmeyer, nee Onken, 91, Jefferson City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her residence.
Marilyn was born April 13, 1929, the oldest daughter of the late George William Onken and Irma Davis Onken. In 1930, the family moved to Jefferson City. A 1947 graduate of Jefferson City High School, Marilyn attended Jefferson City Junior College and the University of Missouri.
She was married Dec. 27, 1948, in Jefferson City, to Anthony Francis Plassmeyer, who preceded her in death Feb. 24, 2009. They made their home in Westphalia until 1967, when they bought a farm on the Osage River near Folk.
Marilyn was originally hired part-time by Three Rivers Electric Cooperative to edit its membership newsletter. Two years later, she went to work for the company full-time until retiring as manager of the Members Services Department following 32 years of faithful employment.
Marilyn was a founding member and past president of the Westphalia Historical Society. She was a recipient of several professional and civic community awards.
In her retirement, she was a volunteer in reading with Fatima Elementary and Cedar Hill schools for over 15 years. Marilyn retired when she turned 89.
Her proudest achievement was her family.
Marilyn is survived by three children, Cheryl (Joe) Rutz, Washington, Anthony "Chip" (Diane) Plassmeyer, Livermore, Colo., and Joan (Dennis) Fick, Westphalia; eight grandchildren, Shelby (Jay) Bunge, Labadie, Carrie (Joe) Freese, Leslie (Joe) Haddox and Anthony (Andrea) Rutz, all of Washington, Curt (Katie) Plassmeyer, Estes Park, Colo., Angela (Andrew) Matthewman, Windsor, Colo., Ryan (Stacy) Fick, Jefferson City, and Casey (Adrienne) Fick, Columbia; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and one sister, Marcia Burwell.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Marilyn's body was donated to the University of Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to Jefferson City Animal Shelter, 2308 Hyde Park Road, Jefferson City, MO 65109, or Jefferson City Boys and Girls Club, 1105 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, MO 65101.
