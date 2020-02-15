Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Goggan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Goggan


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Goggan Obituary
Marilyn Goggan, nee Warren, 82, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Marilyn, daughter of the late William Clinton Warren and wife Mary Bess, nee Ransberger, was born Nov. 16, 1937, in Lubbock, Texas. Marilyn received her education at public schools in Sudan and Lubbock Texas, Texas Tech University, and graduated with a master's degree in education, from Maryville University in St. Louis. During her time at Texas Tech, she was a member and president of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Marilyn was united in marriage to James Goggan Feb. 17, 1962, in Lubbock, Texas. The couple lived in Dallas, Texas, Chesterfield, and later made their home near Washington. She worked as an elementary school teacher for 12 years in Texas and Missouri, and retired from the Washington School District in 2005. She also volunteered her time as an elementary art teacher and was a high school drill team founder and coach. Marilyn was a Missouri State Teacher Association life member. Marilyn was a founder of the Missouri River Christian Broadcasting organization, working as corporate secretary and program director. She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, from age 7 through her scouting leadership as an adult. She also was a Cub Scout den mother. She was a member of the Texas and Missouri Farm associations. She was a Bible Study Fellowship group leader for about seven years. Marilyn was faithful in her commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Goggan, Washington; one son, William Kent Goggan and wife Laura, Grapevine, Texas; one daughter, Laura Ellen Greene and husband Rick, Valparaiso, Ind.; four grandchildren, Kenton Greene, Amberleigh Greene, Sarah Goggan and Jackson Greene; one sister, Ellen Sedberry and husband Tom, Austin, Texas; many other friends and family.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, and one granddaughter, Francie Greene.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Henderson, Texas, at a later date.

Memorials, in honor of Marilyn, may be given to Good News Voice Christian Radio, P.O. Box 187, Washington, MO 63090.

The Goggan family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oltmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -