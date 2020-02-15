|
Marilyn Goggan, nee Warren, 82, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Marilyn, daughter of the late William Clinton Warren and wife Mary Bess, nee Ransberger, was born Nov. 16, 1937, in Lubbock, Texas. Marilyn received her education at public schools in Sudan and Lubbock Texas, Texas Tech University, and graduated with a master's degree in education, from Maryville University in St. Louis. During her time at Texas Tech, she was a member and president of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
Marilyn was united in marriage to James Goggan Feb. 17, 1962, in Lubbock, Texas. The couple lived in Dallas, Texas, Chesterfield, and later made their home near Washington. She worked as an elementary school teacher for 12 years in Texas and Missouri, and retired from the Washington School District in 2005. She also volunteered her time as an elementary art teacher and was a high school drill team founder and coach. Marilyn was a Missouri State Teacher Association life member. Marilyn was a founder of the Missouri River Christian Broadcasting organization, working as corporate secretary and program director. She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, from age 7 through her scouting leadership as an adult. She also was a Cub Scout den mother. She was a member of the Texas and Missouri Farm associations. She was a Bible Study Fellowship group leader for about seven years. Marilyn was faithful in her commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Goggan, Washington; one son, William Kent Goggan and wife Laura, Grapevine, Texas; one daughter, Laura Ellen Greene and husband Rick, Valparaiso, Ind.; four grandchildren, Kenton Greene, Amberleigh Greene, Sarah Goggan and Jackson Greene; one sister, Ellen Sedberry and husband Tom, Austin, Texas; many other friends and family.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, and one granddaughter, Francie Greene.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Henderson, Texas, at a later date.
Memorials, in honor of Marilyn, may be given to Good News Voice Christian Radio, P.O. Box 187, Washington, MO 63090.
The Goggan family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 15, 2020