Marilyn Hellebusch, nee Bueker, 73, Washington, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Marilyn was born Oct. 11, 1946, in Washington, to Edwin Bueker and wife Leona, nee^ Schmidt. Marilyn graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1964. She was united into marriage to Walter Hellebusch Nov. 5, 1966, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Washington, where they were blessed with two children.
Marilyn and Walter started Hellebusch Tool & Die, Inc. in 1973, where she worked for 35 years managing the office and accounting functions of their business. Marilyn served as chairwoman on the Queen Committee for the Washington Town & Country Fair. She was a member of the Pack Rats Craft Club, Ladies 500 Club, Money Munchers Investment Club and Washington Garden Club. She also formerly served on the audit committee for the St. Francis Borgia Renovation Fund, Our Lady of Lourdes School Board, OLL room mothers, and was a coach for the first OLL volleyball team. She also was a member of St. Francis Borgia Church.
Marilyn loved her family dearly and enjoyed all the wonderful opportunities she was given to spend time with them and make wonderful memories. She enjoyed time at the lake and especially the sunsets.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Walter Hellebusch; one son, Jeff Hellebusch and wife Dana, Washington; one daughter, Julie Agles and husband Steve, Webster Groves; two brothers, Darryl Bueker and wife Marilyn, Springfield, and David Bueker and wife Patti, St. Louis; and five grandchildren, Jodi Staats and husband C.J., Jenna Hellebusch, Jack Hellebusch, Jay Hellebusch and Blaine Agles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Leona Bueker.
A graveside service will be held privately for family only at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the or St. Francis Borgia Church, and can be mailed to Hellebusch Tool & Die, Inc., 4 Southlink Drive, Washington, MO 63090.
The Hellebusch family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 18, 2020