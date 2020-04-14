|
A private graveside service for Marilyn L. Hellebusch, 73, Washington, will be Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Mrs. Hellebusch died Saturday, April 11, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Hellebusch, Washington; one son, Jeff Hellebusch and wife Dana, Washington; one daughter, Julie Agles and husband Steve, Webster Groves; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 14, 2020