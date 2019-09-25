Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
St. Clair, MO
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
St. Clair, MO
Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens
St. Louis, MO
Marilyn L. Milburn


1933 - 2019
Marilyn L. Milburn Obituary
Marilyn Lee Milburn, nee Smoot, 86, St. Clair, departed this life Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in St. Clair.

Marilyn was born Aug. 16, 1933, in Elmer, the daughter of Orva Hunter Smoot and wife Georgia Freda, nee Bailey, known to all as Freda. On July 29, 1952, she was united in marriage to Dale Edwin Milburn, and five children came to bless this union.

Marilyn was a Christian and longtime member of First Baptist Church in St. Clair, where she was active in the church nursery for 50 years. She was employed as a pharmacy technician at Medicine Shoppe in St. Clair, for about 20 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking for the family and working in her garden. She loved children, whether they were her grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, or even her friend's children. Her time spent with family was the most important thing to her, and the many precious memories created will live on in their hearts forever.

Marilyn is survived by two sons, Stephen Milburn and wife Deborah, Fayetteville, N.C., and John D. Milburn, Beaumont, Texas; two daughters, Jennifer Kierns and husband Jim, St. Clair, and Maggie Sedighi and husband Homer, Chesterfield; one sister, Marcille Vinyard, Pleasant Hope; one sister-in-law, Wilma Nowell, St. Louis; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Milburn; one son, John M. Milburn; and her parents, Orva and Freda Smoot.

Visitation was held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at First Baptist Church, St. Clair, with the Rev. Michael Kinion officiating.

Interment was in Laurel Hill Memorial Park, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church Nursery Fund.

Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 25, 2019
