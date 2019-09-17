Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
First Baptist Church
St. Clair,, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
St. Clair, MO
View Map
Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens,
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Milburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Milburn

Send Flowers
Marilyn Milburn Obituary
A funeral service for Marilyn Milburn, nee Smoot, 86, St. Clair, will be Monday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, St. Clair.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, and after 9 a.m. Monday, at the church.
Mrs. Milburn died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen Milburn and wife Deborah, Fayetteville, N.C., and John D. Milburn, Beaumont, Texas; two daughters, Jennifer Kierns and husband Jim, St. Clair, and Maggie Sedighi and husband Homer, Chesterfield; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.