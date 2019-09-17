|
A funeral service for Marilyn Milburn, nee Smoot, 86, St. Clair, will be Monday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, St. Clair.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, and after 9 a.m. Monday, at the church.
Mrs. Milburn died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen Milburn and wife Deborah, Fayetteville, N.C., and John D. Milburn, Beaumont, Texas; two daughters, Jennifer Kierns and husband Jim, St. Clair, and Maggie Sedighi and husband Homer, Chesterfield; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 17, 2019