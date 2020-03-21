Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Sherfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn R. Sherfield


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn R. Sherfield Obituary
Marilyn Rice Sherfield, 70, Lake Ozark, formerly of Union, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her residence.

Marilyn was born in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Ernest and Ann Morrison Rice. She grew up in Davidson County and lived in Missouri since 1989. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and daughter, who was a much loved friend to many, a dedicated educator for over 35 years, an avid golfer and an amazing cook. Marilyn was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Union, for many years, and more recently was a member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church, Lake Ozark.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Melinda Rice McLean.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne Sherfield; son, Christopher (Kareena) Sherfield; daughter, Amanda Sherfield (Enda) O'Donovan; grandchildren, Lily Sherfield and Elizabeth O'Donovan; sister, Melissa Rice (Victor) McMillan; niece, Ann McLean (Darryl) Massey; nephews, Victor (Stewart) McMillian Jr. and Thomas McMillan; greatnephews, Andrew Massey, Justin Massey and Henry McMillan; uncle, Bob Morrison; aunt, Peggy Morrison; and other loving family members.

Services were conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, Tenn., with Pastor Bruce Chesser officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Burial was in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Chris Sherfield, Enda O'Donovan, Darryl Massey, Drew Massey, Vic McMillan and Thomas McMillan.

Memorials may be made to the .

Arrangements were in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064, 615-794-2289, Williamsonmemorial.com.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -