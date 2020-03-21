|
|
Marilyn Rice Sherfield, 70, Lake Ozark, formerly of Union, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her residence.
Marilyn was born in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Ernest and Ann Morrison Rice. She grew up in Davidson County and lived in Missouri since 1989. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and daughter, who was a much loved friend to many, a dedicated educator for over 35 years, an avid golfer and an amazing cook. Marilyn was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Union, for many years, and more recently was a member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church, Lake Ozark.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Melinda Rice McLean.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Sherfield; son, Christopher (Kareena) Sherfield; daughter, Amanda Sherfield (Enda) O'Donovan; grandchildren, Lily Sherfield and Elizabeth O'Donovan; sister, Melissa Rice (Victor) McMillan; niece, Ann McLean (Darryl) Massey; nephews, Victor (Stewart) McMillian Jr. and Thomas McMillan; greatnephews, Andrew Massey, Justin Massey and Henry McMillan; uncle, Bob Morrison; aunt, Peggy Morrison; and other loving family members.
Services were conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, Tenn., with Pastor Bruce Chesser officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.
Burial was in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Chris Sherfield, Enda O'Donovan, Darryl Massey, Drew Massey, Vic McMillan and Thomas McMillan.
Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements were in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064, 615-794-2289, Williamsonmemorial.com.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 21, 2020