Marilyn T. Engemann

Marilyn T. Engemann Obituary
A funeral Mass for Marilyn T. Engemann, 79, Washington, will be Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Engemann died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Engemann and wife Christy, Marthasville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 28, 2020
