Marilyn T. Engemann, nee Schelich, 79, Washington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Washington.
Mrs. Engemann, daughter of the late Edward Schelich and wife Mathilda, nee Bechter, was born Jan. 28, 1940, in Washington. She received her education from St. Francis Borgia Grade School and High School. On Oct. 17, 1964, she was united in marriage to Leroy Engemann, at St. Francis Borgia Church. Mrs. Engemann was a member of St. Francis Borgia Church and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.
Among her survivors are her son, Kevin Engemann and wife Christy, Marthasville; three grandchildren, Katie, Ryan and Lauren Engemann; one brother, Ardell Schelich and wife Laverne, Washington; one sister-in-law, Fran Schelich, Washington; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Engemann; her parents; and two brothers, Curtis Schelich and wife Dorothy, and Merrill Schelich.
Visitation was held Thursday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, with interment in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Concord Hill Tech Foundation or St. Francis Borgia Grade School.
The Engemann family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 1, 2020