|
|
|
A funeral service for Marion A. Fleer, nee Meyer, 94, Washington, will be Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Fleer died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Rodney Fleer and wife Nancy, St. Charles, and Mark Fleer and wife Linda, Washington; three daughters, Rebecca Steffens and husband Richard, Jenny Jasper and Tammy Beers and husband Curt, all of Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 13, 2019