Marion Adele Fleer, nee Meyer, 94, Washington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Washington.
Marion was born Aug. 7, 1925, in Boeuf, to Fred Meyer and wife Lydia, nee Bunge. Marion received her education at Immanuel Lutheran Grade School in Washington, and then attended Washington High School. She was united in marriage to Daniel William Fleer Jr. Sept. 18, 1948, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Washington, and the marriage was blessed with five children.
Marion was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed hosting holiday parties and family gatherings, attending her grandchildren's school activities and sporting events, and taking walks around town and through the parks with her husband. Marion also enjoyed playing card games with family and friends, crocheting and putting together puzzles. She was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed Amish and Christian novels. Marion was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, member of the church's sewing club, and also participated in a bowling league for many years. In 2008, Marion and her husband made their first trip by airplane to see the Grand Canyon - an adventure both were able to cross off their bucket lists. Family meant the world to Marion, and the legacy she leaves will be cherished by those closest to her as a very caring mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, Rodney Fleer and wife Nancy, St. Charles, and Mark Fleer and wife Linda, Washington; three daughters, Rebecca Steffens and husband Richard, Jenny Jasper, and Tammy Beers and husband Curt, all of Washington; one sister-in-law, Lucille Meyer, Washington; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband; one son-in-law, Dale Jasper; her parents; four brothers, Melvin and Roy Meyer, both in infancy, Raymond Meyer and Harlan Meyer; and three sisters, and Lora Mae Holt, Mildred Kleekamp and Mable Obermark.
Visitation for Marion was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington, with the Rev. Dr. Mark Bangert officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries or the Immanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund.
The Fleer family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 17, 2019