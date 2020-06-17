Marion C. Karr, nee Huch, 90, New Haven, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
Marion was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Columbia, Ill., the daughter of the late Walter Huch and wife Mildred, nee Stumpf. She was married to her late husband Louis N. Karr in 1949 in Columbia, Ill. Marion was a member of the Father's Arms Fellowship Church, Scott City, and a longtime member of the Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship. She loved to camp in Eminence and winter in south Texas to avoid the cold Midwest winters.
Marion is survived by her son, Jerry Karr and wife Jennifer, Washington; grandchildren, Matthew Karr and wife Kim and Benjamin Karr; greatgrandchildren, Emily and Coltin Karr; one sister-in-law, Vernele Karr, Festus; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Walter G. Karr; parents; one brother, Merrill Huch; and father- and mother-in-law, George and Sarah Karr.
A committal service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial donations are appreciated to Father's Arms Fellowship or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 17, 2020.