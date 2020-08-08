Marion Joy Millsaps passed away after a brief illness in the care of Hospice Alliance, in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the age of 90.



Marion was born Dec. 21, 1929, to Lola and Joe Neudecker, in Memphis, Tenn. After graduating from Central High School in Memphis, Marion earned a double major in Bible and philosophy from Southwestern (now Rhodes) College in Memphis. She went on to earn a master's degree in Christian education from Emory University in Atlanta in 1952. It was during her graduate studies at Emory that she met her husband, John Howard Millsaps Jr. They were married in Memphis Oct. 15, 1953. They spent the early years of their married life in Mississippi, where John, an ordained minister in the Methodist Church, served as pastor to a number of churches. During her time in Mississippi, Marion became certified as a math teacher and began her career as a public school teacher.



Through their strong convictions grounded in their Methodist faith, Marion and John took a stand against the segregation and racism prevalent in Mississippi. Their commitment to basic human rights forced them to leave Mississippi. Moving to Missouri in 1967, they continued their respective careers. Marion obtained her master's degree in education from the University of Missouri, St. Louis, and taught mathematics in K-12 schools in Missouri for many years. She served as a mentor and role model, encouraging her students to excel in math and aspire to be "lifelong learners."^



Marion and John retired in 1992 to Washington. In retirement, Marion remained active in the Methodist Church, as well as pursuing her love of quilting. In 2007, Marion and John moved to Kenosha, Wis., to be closer to family and their grandchildren. Marion was known for her love of reading and books, fine cooking, travel, interest in the arts and long membership in the P.E.O. women's organization.



Marion was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2014, and is survived by her sons, John and Reed (Nina), two grandchildren, Joseph Millsaps and Allison (Adam) Maegaard, as well as her nieces and nephews.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no memorial services are planned at this time. A service celebrating her life will be held in Washington at a later date.



Donations in her memory can be made to First United Methodist Church of Kenosha, Wis., Kenosha Public Library, or Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie, Wis.





