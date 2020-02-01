Home

Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-Hermann - Hermann
1221 Washington Street
Hermann, MO 65041
573-486-5429
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Hermann, MO
Marjorie A. Haug Elbert


1940 - 2020
Marjorie A. Haug Elbert Obituary
Marjorie Ann Haug Elbert, nee Pomie, 79, Pershing, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Frene Valley of Hermann Stonebridge.

Marjorie was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Kansas City, daughter of the late Charles Pomie and wife Eva Mae, nee Wise.

She was the wife of Kenny "George" Elbert. They were united in marriage April 30, 1983, in Washington. He survives in Leslie.

Marjorie also is survived by her children, Kevin Haug and wife Amy, Washington, Keenan Haug and wife Brita, Juneau, Alaska, Keir Haug and wife Geri Heberlie, St. Louis, Karin Haug, Vicenza, Italy, Kecia McKinnis and husband Scott, Korine Haug Krieftmeyer and husband Doug, all of Washington, and Emily Elbert, St. Louis; one sister, Mary Francis Pomie, Kansas City; and her grandchildren, Dylan, Madeline, Dylyn, Alek, Lucy, Grace, Patrick, Levi and Isaac.

A celebration of life was held Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.

A funeral Mass was held Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. at St. George Church, Hermann, with the Rev. Monsignor Gregory Higley officiating.

Burial was at Pershing Cemetery, Pershing.

Memorials may be given to the , in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.

Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 1, 2020
